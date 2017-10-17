Capitol Report: Americans aren’t convinced good times will last long if you look at how they spend

Are Americans still anxious about their financial future even after eight years of a growing economy? Their hesitation to spend on certain “extras” such as going out to eat, visiting Disney World or buying a club membership suggests lingering angst.
