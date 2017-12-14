Capitol Report: Banks are still not passing on higher Fed rates to savers

A number of major banks, including Citi, J.P. Morgan Chase and PNC, announced right after the Federal Reserve made their fifth rate hike of the cycle that they would be increasing their prime lending rates. None of them said they lifting the interest rates they’re paying to depositors.
