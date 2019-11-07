Brewers and producers of other canned drinks are continuing to lobby this fall for the government to take a greater role in aluminum pricing, as a benchmark for the metal hasn’t fallen that much from last year’s tariffs-induced high.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Metals Stocks: Gold drops, on track for 3-month low as yields climb on signs of progress U.S.-China trade talks - November 7, 2019
- Airbnb will verify all listings to improve accuracy — other guests have been greeted with racism and hidden cameras - November 7, 2019
- Capitol Report: Beer giants keep lobbying to end ‘complicated, obscure pricing’ for aluminum cans - November 7, 2019