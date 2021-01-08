A list of Trump administration officials who are quitting in the wake of the violent protests on Capitol Hill is growing, and includes Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao and the first lady’s chief of staff as well as a top official who dealt with China.
- Betsy DeVos is latest Trump Cabinet member to resign after Capitol riot - January 7, 2021
- Capitol Report: Betsy DeVos, Elaine Chao, Mick Mulvaney and others quit administration after siege on Capitol Hill - January 7, 2021
- : Trump returns to Twitter, condemns attack on Capitol, finally acknowledges election loss - January 7, 2021