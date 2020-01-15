Capitol Report: Biden, Buttigieg, Steyer say they’re ready to challenge Trump on the U.S. economy

At Tuesday night’s primary debate in Iowa, several of the 2020 Democrats stressed that they were ready or even looking forward to going after President Donald Trump as he runs on the relatively strong U.S. economy.
