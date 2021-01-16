Joe Biden called the $1.9 trillion relief plan he rolled out Thursday night the “first step” on what he hopes will be a road to recovery for the coronavirus-battered U.S. economy. So, what’s left?
- Capitol Report: Biden called his $1.9 trillion relief plan the ‘first step.’ Here’s his idea for Part Two - January 16, 2021
- Outside the Box: Use the private sector — especially insurance companies — to speed up COVID-19 vaccines - January 16, 2021
- Economic Preview: The economy is ailing again and layoffs are rising, but vaccines offer hope for cure - January 16, 2021