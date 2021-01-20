Capitol Report: Biden inaugural address calls for unity as he vows to rebuild economy and defeat coronavirus

President Joe Biden on Wednesday called on Americans to unify two weeks after a deadly riot rocked the U.S. Capitol, as he pledged in his inaugural address to combat the coronavirus pandemic and rebuild the U.S. economy.
