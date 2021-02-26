Capitol Report: Biden matches Obama’s ‘social cost of carbon’ for now — it’s a figure roughly 50 times greater than Trump’s

President Biden’s climate-change team is temporarily returning to numbers used by the Obama administration to assign monetary value to curbing greenhouse gas emissions — at $51 per ton.
