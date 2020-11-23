Capitol Report: Biden plans 3-person Thanksgiving and Trump to stay at White House — but this presidential holiday tradition isn’t canceled

President-elect Joe Biden and President Donald Trump are toning down their Thanksgiving plans, but there’s one holiday tradition that the COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t derailed: the annual turkey pardon.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Oil ends Monday trading at nearly a 3-month high as vaccine progress sparks hope - November 23, 2020
- Oil ends at nearly 3-month high on signs of further progress toward COVID vaccine - November 23, 2020
- Energy sector sees broad, sharp gains as crude oil prices head for 3-month high - November 23, 2020