Capitol Report: Biden says COVID’s delta variant should make you ‘think twice’ if you haven’t gotten vaccinated

President Joe Biden on Tuesday afternoon makes a speech on the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, with the remarks coming after his administration falls short of his goal of having 70% of U.S. adults at least partially vaccinated by July 4.
