Capitol Report: Biden says he would shut economy down to stop spread of COVID-19

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said in a taped interview that he would shut the economy down to stop the spread of COVID-19 if that was the move recommended by scientists.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Margin: ‘Finally some good news’ — An asteroid is heading our way on the eve of the presidential election - August 23, 2020
- Election: Trump, Republicans prepare to counterpunch Biden at 4-day convention - August 23, 2020
- Capitol Report: Biden says he would shut economy down tostop spread of COVID-19 - August 23, 2020