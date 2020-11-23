Capitol Report: Biden team vows to have a smaller inauguration crowd than Trump did at ‘scaled-down’ event

Crowd size looks on track to remain a hot topic at the next presidential inauguration, but this time around the incoming Biden administration is talking about limiting in-person attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic, rather than claiming record numbers.
