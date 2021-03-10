Capitol Report: Biden to announce purchase of additional 100 million doses of J&J vaccine

President Joe Biden on Wednesday afternoon is expected to announce plans to obtain an additional 100 million doses of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine by year’s end.
