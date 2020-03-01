Capitol Report: Biden wins South Carolina in first primary victory of 2020

Joe Biden won South Carolina’s Democratic presidential primary on Saturday, giving the former vice president his first victory in the 2020 nominating battle and a burst of momentum ahead of the critical Super Tuesday contests next week.
