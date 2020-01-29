Capitol Report: Collins, key Republican senator, asks about Trump’s motives as impeachment trial moves to Q&A

As President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial shifted to its question-and-answer phase, Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine starts off by asking Trump’s attorneys about the president’s motives.
