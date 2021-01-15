Capitol Report: Companies donate to Biden’s inauguration: It’s ‘a way to try to ingratiate yourself with an incoming president,’ expert says

As President-elect Joe Biden prepares to take office on Wednesday, prominent U.S. companies are making donations toward his inaugural events, even as the proceedings will be largely online and scaled back.
