With a limited amount of time to avoid a second government shutdown this year, the Senate Appropriations Committee might end up in a full-fledged sprint. House Democrats, meanwhile, plan a stopgap measure to prevent a shutdown.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Central bankers now know: hang together or most assuredly hang separately - September 7, 2019
- Capitol Report: Congress set for maneuvering to avoid another government shutdown - September 7, 2019
- This woman slashed her grocery bill using tricks she picked up working at Whole Foods - September 7, 2019