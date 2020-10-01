Capitol Report: Coronavirus-aid talks entering final stages as Pelosi, Mnuchin meet in Washington

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin took another swing at negotiating a deal for a second major coronavirus bill this year, but agreed only to talk again Thursday.
