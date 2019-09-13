Capitol Report: Democratic presidential hopefuls say they wouldn’t toss Trump’s China tariffs right away

Democratic presidential candidates vowed to roll back several of President Trump’s policies at their Thursday-night debate but held off on immediately rescinding his tariffs.
