Democrat Doug Jones won Alabama’s Senate election Tuesday night, defeating the controversial Roy Moore and weakening the GOP majority in the upper chamber.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Capitol Report: Doug Jones defeats Roy Moore in contentious Alabama Senate election - December 12, 2017
- Democrat Doug Jones beats Roy Moore to claim Alabama’s U.S. Senate seat - December 12, 2017
- Jeff Reeves’s Strength in Numbers: Yes, the rise of bitcoin has all the hallmarks of a disaster waiting to happen - December 12, 2017