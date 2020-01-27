Capitol Report: Economic hit from coronavirus likely to be short lived, but it’s still ‘a little scary, frankly’

The threat of China’s coronavirus triggering a global contagion has put a scare into Wall Street, but pandemics and other disasters have rarely had a lasting effect on the U.S. or global economies.
