Capitol Report: Elizabeth Warren: Republican tax plan will hurt small businesses and their customers

Massachusetts Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren told an audience on Tuesday that the Republican tax plan will force small business owners to subsidize big corporations and will harm the U.S. economy by reducing tax revenue for infrastructure that supports economic growth.
