Capitol Report: Fauci says he’s ‘cautiously optimistic’ U.S. on track to getting coronavirus under control

The U.S. government’s top infectious disease expert said Friday he’s ‘cautiously optimistic’ the country is on track to controlling the coronavirus, even as the nation recorded a record of single-day cases.
