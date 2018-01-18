Capitol Report: FBI reportedly probing whether Russian money went to NRA to help Trump | Most Americans support DACA, poll finds

The FBI is reportedly probing whether Russian money went to the NRA to help Trump; most Americans say they support DACA in a new poll; the House is preparing to vote on a bill to avoid a government shutdown; and more.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Philosophy majors are more likely than other graduates to become CEOs - January 18, 2018
- Market Extra: U.K. retail stocks could get a boost if Britons splashed out cash during Christmas - January 18, 2018
- Deep Dive: Four stock picks from a money manager focused on dividend growth for over two decades - January 18, 2018