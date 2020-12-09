Capitol Report: Fight over workplace lawsuits trips up COVID relief — more than 100 organizations have lobbied on the issue

As Washington continues to make efforts to deliver another COVID-19 relief package, one big sticking point has been a liability shield from coronavirus-related lawsuits for businesses and other organizations.
