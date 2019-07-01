Capitol Report: Harris narrows Biden lead in post-debate poll, the worst for the former vice president this cycle

Democratic presidential hopeful Kamala Harris and other candidates have gained on front-runner Joe Biden, says a new CNN poll that offers another sign that the former vice president is losing some support after the party’s first primary debates.
