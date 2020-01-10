Capitol Report: Here are the 13 Democrats running for president, as the first debate of 2020 looms

A handful of 2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls are preparing to square off in Des Moines Tuesday night in the first debate of the year, but the field still numbers more than a dozen as primary season is set to begin.
