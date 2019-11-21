The crowded 2020 Democratic field stands at 17 contenders thanks to Miramar, Fla., Mayor Wayne Messam’s exit from the race this week, but billionaire Michael Bloomberg could bring the field back to 18.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Jim Chanos on Tesla: ‘We are still bears’ - November 21, 2019
- Capitol Report: Here are the 17 Democrats running for president, as billionaire Bloomberg files paperwork for a bid - November 21, 2019
- In One Chart: Danger could be lurking in the most defensive corners of your portfolio - November 21, 2019