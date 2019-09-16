The weekend attack on major crude-oil facilities in Saudi Arabia could prompt something that has been done only three times in the past: an emergency release from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Metals Stocks: Gold settles at a more than 1-week high as historic oil outage rattles investor nerves - September 16, 2019
- Capitol Report: Here are the 3 key times the U.S. tapped into its massive emergency-oil reserves - September 16, 2019
- The Ratings Game: Apple’s new iPhones reportedly showing momentum in preorders - September 16, 2019