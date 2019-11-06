House impeachment investigators released testimony from the top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, who said it was his “clear understanding” that aid was withheld from the country in exchange for a pledge to investigate President Donald Trump’s political opponents.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Capitol Report: Here’s what U.S. diplomat William Taylor told Trump impeachment investigators about a Ukraine quid pro quo - November 6, 2019
- Bond Report: Treasury yields fall after reports say U.S.-China trade meeting postponed - November 6, 2019
- S&P Global revises Tesla debt outlook to positive - November 6, 2019