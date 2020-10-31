Just days before the 2020 election, President Trump is touting record growth in the economy in a last-ditch effort to persuade voters to stick with him. Yet Democratic rival Joe Biden says the U.S. is stuck in a “deep hole” and that the recovery is in danger of stalling. Here’s where the economy really stands.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Outside the Box: Big Ag could lose two powerful D.C. politicians — here’s what that could mean for farm subsidies - October 31, 2020
- The Margin: Is trick-or-treating safe? Here’s what the CDC suggests for a pandemic Halloween - October 31, 2020
- Capitol Report: Here’s where the economy stands as the U.S. chooses between Trump and Biden - October 31, 2020