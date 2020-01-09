Capitol Report: House approves resolution limiting Trump’s war powers as 3 Republicans join Democrats

The House of Representatives on Thursday backs legislation that would limit President Donald Trump’s ability to wage war on Iran without congressional approval. Trump calls the bill “another Democrat fraud” in a morning tweet.
