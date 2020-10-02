Democrats pushed through the House Thursday night a $2.2 trillion economic stimulus plan, putting down a marker as their leader, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, continues to talk with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on an aid deal.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Capitol Report: House Democrats approve $2.2 trillion stimulus bill as talks drag on - October 1, 2020
- Trump aide Hope Hicks tests positive for coronavirus - October 1, 2020
- The Wall Street Journal: Google commits $1 billion in licensing payments to news publishers over next 3 years - October 1, 2020