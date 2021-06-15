Capitol Report: House hearing reveals bipartisan support for a government-backed digital dollar

Members of a House Financial Services Committee task force largely expressed support for current experiments to create a digital form of the U.S. dollar, citing the need to keep pace with China and to enable a larger swath of the U.S. population to access the digital economy, during a hearing Tuesday morning.
