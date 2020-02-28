Capitol Report: House OKs bill banning all flavored tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, but Trump promises veto

In a 213-195 vote on Friday, the Democratic-led House of Representatives approves a bill that aims to ban all flavored tobacco products, including e-cigarettes.
