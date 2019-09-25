The Democratic-controlled House on Wednesday passed a bill protecting banks that work with the marijuana industry, but some analysts are continuing to warn that the measure isn’t likely to become law in 2019 as it faces a tough road in the Republican-controlled Senate.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Capitol Report: House passes cannabis-banking bill, but getting Senate’s OK still looks tricky - September 25, 2019
- Facebook confirms AR glasses, reveals new mapping project - September 25, 2019
- Fed’s Bullard: Impeachment discussion shows political uncertainty could last until Nov. 2020 - September 25, 2019