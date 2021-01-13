Capitol Report: House prepares to impeach President Trump in historic vote

Donald Trump could become the first president in U.S. history to be impeached twice, as the House of Republicans prepares to approve a charge of inciting an insurrection following the riotous invasion of the Capitol last Wednesday.
