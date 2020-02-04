Capitol Report: Iowa caucus results delayed as candidates see ‘long night’

Results from Iowa’s Democratic presidential caucuses were delayed Monday night by what officials called “quality checks” related to new reporting rules, in an unforeseen wrinkle that clouded the party’s first 2020 nominating contest.
