Democratic presidential hopefuls Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders remain in a tight race in Iowa’s presidential caucuses with 97% of precincts reporting, while the Democratic National Committee’s chairman called for a redo.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- U.S. oil prices finish modestly higher as Russia reportedly resists OPEC+ proposal for an output cut - February 6, 2020
- SpaceX is reportedly set to spin off space internet business Starlink - February 6, 2020
- Capitol Report: Iowa caucus update: Top Democratic official calls for redo, as Buttigieg, Sanders still in tight race - February 6, 2020