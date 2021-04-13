Capitol Report: Johnson & Johnson vaccine pause won’t hurt shot momentum, McConnell hopes

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said he hopes the pause in the rollout of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine won’t blunt efforts to get more people vaccinated against the virus.
- Outside the Box: 5 things to watch out for before you invest in SPACs - April 13, 2021
- Personal Finance Daily: Tax cheats cost the U.S. more than previously thought and Biden administration to reinstate fair-housing policies dismantled under Trump - April 13, 2021
- SAP shares rise 3% on jump in profits, raised 2021 outlook - April 13, 2021