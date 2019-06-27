Capitol Report: Kill off the health insurers? Medicare for All is a point of contention in first Democratic debate

Health insurance was a source of contention in the first Democratic debate, with Sen. Elizabeth Warren leaving no space between her and her most formidable liberal rival, Sen. Bernie Sanders, by not seeing a role for private insurers.
