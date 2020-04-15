U.S. lawmakers are struggling to reach an agreement on setting aside additional coronavirus aid for small businesses. But analysts predict an extra $250 billion for a Paycheck Protection Program could get approved this week.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Capitol Report: Lawmakers still negotiating over boosting aid program for small businesses, as money looks set to run out today - April 15, 2020
- U.S. stocks may stage the biggest rally ever when the pandemic ends: Nigam Arora - April 15, 2020
- Futures Movers: U.S. oil prices settle at lowest in more than 18 years - April 15, 2020