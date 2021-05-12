Capitol Report: McConnell says tax increases a ‘red line’ in infrastructure talks with Biden

The Senate’s top Republican on Wednesday says there is a desire in both parties to make a deal on infrastructure, but stresses after a meeting with President Joe Biden that the GOP will reject tax increases to pay for it.
