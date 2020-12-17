Capitol Report: Mike Pence could ‘go rogue’ when Congress counts electoral votes, election experts warn

The campaign by President Donald Trump and his allies to cast doubt on the legitimacy of the November elections has dealt long-lasting damage to U.S. democracy and will set up the nation for more drama on Jan. 6, when Congress formally tallies the electoral votes for president, election experts said during a virtual forum staged by Ohio State University on Thursday evening.
