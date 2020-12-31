Capitol Report: No ‘realistic path’ for vote by Senate on bigger stimulus checks, McConnell says

Prospects for larger direct payments to Americans from Washington dimmed Wednesday, as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he will not allow a stand-alone vote on the proposal passed in the House on Monday.
