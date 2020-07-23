Capitol Report: No stopgap to preserve $600 jobless benefit add-on, White House’s Meadows says

The $600 add-on, paid weekly on top of a state’s regular unemployment benefits, has provided much-needed support for poorer workers without jobs and boosted consumption, according to some economists. Many congressional Republicans, though, have said it encourages idleness because the amount can outweigh the wages earned in the old job.
