Capitol Report: Once more, with feeling: Pelosi optimistic on stimulus, but questions remain on Senate side

Economic stimulus talks look to go on for at least a bit longer, as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi edges away from a previous stance that today could be the end of the line for them, one way or another.
