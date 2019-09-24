Capitol Report: Pelosi announces Trump impeachment inquiry, saying ‘no one is above the law’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday announced an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, amid a growing drumbeat of criticism following reports that Trump pressed Ukraine’s president to investigate Joe Biden and his son. “The president must be held accountable. No one is above the law,” said Pelosi, a California Democrat.
