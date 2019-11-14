House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday suggested a deal with the White House on a new U.S. trade pact with Canada and Mexico is coming soon, as she said she aims to approve it by the end of the year.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Capitol Report: Pelosi calls USMCA breakthrough ‘imminent’ as she eyes passing deal this year - November 14, 2019
- CME to launch block cheddar cheese futures - November 14, 2019
- The Fed: Fed’s Bullard: Sharper-than-expected economic slowdown is ‘key risk’ - November 14, 2019