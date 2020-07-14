The California Democrat’s remarks suggest the possibility of an extended bargaining period with the Republican-run Senate and the White House over the next COVID-19 aid bill.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Capitol Report: Pelosi opens door to no August break for House if next coronavirus relief bill isn’t done - July 14, 2020
- In One Chart: Why the S&P 500 doesn’t underperform despite U.S. inability to contain COVID-19 - July 14, 2020
- API data show a more than 8 million-barrel drop in U.S. crude supplies, sources say - July 14, 2020